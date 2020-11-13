Former Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) CEO and Chairman John G. Stumpf and the bank's former head of its community bank, Carrie L. Tolstedt, are charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for their roles in allegedly misleading investors about the success of its Community Bank, Wells Fargo's core business.

Stumpf agreed to pay $2.5M to settle the charges. Regarding Tolstedt, who didn't reach a settlement, the SEC is seeking permanent injunction, civil penalties, disgorgement.

The SEC filings include a litigated action alleging that Tolstedt committed fraud; the complaint alleges that from mid-2014 to mid-2016 Tolstedt publicly described and endorsed Wells Fargo's "cross-sell metric" as a measure of the bank's financial success even though the metric was inflated by accounts and services that were unused, unneeded, or unauthorized.

It also said that Tolstedt signed misleading sub-certifications as to the accuracy of WFC's public disclosures "when she knew or was reckless in not knowing that statements in those disclosures regarding Wells Fargo’s cross-sell metric were materially false and misleading," according to SEC's statement.

Stumpf agreed to the settlement without admitting or denying the SEC findings. The SEC alleges that he signed and certified statements filed with the SEC that "he should have known were misleading, regarding both Wells Fargo’s Community Bank cross-sell strategy and its reported metric."

John Stumpf retired in October 2016, soon after the bank disclosed that its employees opened millions of fake accounts in order to achieve sales targets.

Wells Fargo had previously agreed to pay $500M in an SEC settlement.

WFC total return lags that of the S&P 500 Banks Index and the S&P 500 over the past five years, with the divergence occurring in 2016:

SA contributor Eric Basmajian explains why he is still not sold on WFC.