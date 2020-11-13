Evercore ISI looks past the negative impact on Energizer Holdings (ENR +4.1% ) bottom line from the surge in battery demand during the pandemic that led to the Q3 profit miss.

Analyst Robert Ottenstein: "The surge in US demand for batteries strained Energizer's supply chain to a point of turning extra Q4 sales profitless, as it required flying batteries from Asia and incurred a fine by a retailer for failing to meet its service levels (during a pandemic)."

Ottenstein say the cost pressures are already abating and sees upside for the new auto care business which remains on track.

On value: "ENR shares screen inexpensive even against lower earnings and we don’t believe that Energizer poses a risk of a value trap... After today's selloff, we think that ENR offers an acceptable risk-reward trade off on what seems a doable F2021 outlook (granted that EPS is backend loaded)."

Evercore keeps an Outperform rating on ENR, while clipping the price target to $55 from $60 due to the near-term COVID pressures.

