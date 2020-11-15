iQIYI Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 15, 2020 5:35 PM ETiQIYI, Inc. (IQ)IQBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 16th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.39 (+44.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IQ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.