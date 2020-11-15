JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $880M (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, YY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.