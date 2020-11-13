Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR +1.2% ) has announced interim data from Phase 2 (AROAAT2002) study evaluating ARO-AAT, the company’s investigational RNA interference RNAi therapeutic for the treatment for the rare genetic liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Data demonstrated that three doses of ARO-AAT over 24-weeks resulted in consistent reductions of the disease-causing mutant Z protein (Z-AAT) and improvements in clinically relevant biomarkers of liver disease. Results were presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease.

Serum and intra-hepatic Z-AAT reductions were 86-93% and 72-95%, respectively.

All patients demonstrated greater than 80% reduction in liver Z-AAT monomer (soluble), and reductions in ALT (range 36-66%) and GGT (range 43-58%)

On the safety front, overall, ARO-AAT 200 mg was well tolerated. One treatment emergent SAE of Epstein bar virus related myocarditis was reported.

In October, Arrowhead and Takeda announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to develop ARO-AAT.