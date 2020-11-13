Esperion (ESPR +3.6% ) announces pooled data from four of Phase 3 studies evaluating Nexletol (bempedoic acid) as an adjunct to diet for lowering LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) in adults.

Data analysis from a subgroup of 580+ patients who cannot tolerate any dose of a statin, showed bempedoic acid significantly lowered LDL-C at week 12 vs. placebo (26.5% mean reduction compared to placebo).

NEXLETOL was generally well tolerated, with treatment-emergent adverse events comparable across the bempedoic acid and placebo groups.

Also, the results showed that LDL-C lowering was numerically greater in females compared with males (27.7% mean reduction for females vs. 22.1% for males compared to placebo, in the statin-intolerant pool) and (21.2% mean reduction for females vs. 17.4% for males compared to placebo, in patients who were receiving background maximally tolerated statin).

Earlier this year, Nexletol was approved by the FDA