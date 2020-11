As consumers increase their use of digital payments during the pandemic, PayPal (PYPL -0.3% ) teams up with American Express (AXP +2.3% ) to offer Amex U.S. cardmembers options to send money and split purchases.

Amex Send & Split allows U.S. cardmembers to send money to any PayPal or Venmo customer directly from the American Express App.

They'll also be able to split purchases with friends and family on PayPal and Venmo and get paid back directly to their Amex card as a statement credit.