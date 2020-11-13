Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +0.8% ) plans to offer Black Friday deals over a 10-day period this year (November 18-28) instead of a single day. The company has also hired more employees to fulfill Ship From Store and one-hour Curbside Contactless Pickup orders.

The Black Friday promotions will include deals on Nike, Schwinn, Adidas and North Face products.

"For the first time, we are extending our deals and making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best gifts for everyone on their list with flexible pickup and fast shipping to help them alleviate unwanted stress and large crowds. We've doubled down on technology solutions to ensure customers get what they need quickly, safely and hassle-free," says Dick's President Lauren Hobart.

Some analysts think the unique nature of this year's holiday shopping season will lead to more sales for e-commerce heavyweights like Best Buy, Target and Dick's at the expense of smaller chains.

