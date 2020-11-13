Cisco Systems (CSCO +6.6% ) is sharply higher today after it began its fiscal year with better than expected results on top and bottom lines as well as upbeat guidance.

Analysts appreciated management's more upbeat tone and a recovery in the commercial and public sector, and were also generally positive on a new chief financial officer as the company continues transitioning to more recurring revenues.

A few raised price targets. RBC Capital Markets boosted its target to $49 from $48, implying 19% upside, despite seeing some mixed results (Enterprise weakness in contrast to surprising strength in Commercial). It called out a more enthusiastic management, including optimistic commentary on recent backhaul/packet core wins along with earlier than expected stand-alone 5G core infrastructure - even in the face of a drop in service provider orders.

Piper Sandler saw a "low-quality beat" and is Neutral on the stock, but bumped its price target to $45 from $44. It saw positives in the strong guidance and positive margin impact from restructuring, along with a CFO hire who has the experience the company needs. But it noted the miss in product with "uninspiring" lead metrics, and says Cisco needs more drastic changes to its subscription model.

New Street Research upgraded to Buy, noting the strong guidance indicates a trough, and the beginning of a recovery in IT spending.

And Credit Suisse is Neutral but raising its target to $41 from $36, increasing fiscal 2021 model forecasts after the better commercial and public sector orders. Despite this beat, they're a bit more reserved on medium to long term due to durability of revenues and headwinds (COVID-19, work-from-home, and increasing competition) as it moves more toward recurring revenues.

Earnings call presentation

Earnings call transcript