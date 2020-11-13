TikTok (BDNCE) has been granted a 15-day extension on the deadline set to force its sale - adding to confusion over what exactly is still required of the company, which previously faced heavy pressure from the Trump administration to sell its U.S. operations.

Court filings indicate the company's deadline in its action against President Trump and Commerce Sec. Wilbur Ross has been moved to Nov. 27, as granted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

That means a deal involving selling a minority stake to Oracle (ORCL +0.6% ) and Walmart (WMT +0.5% ) - supposed to be completed by yesterday - remains in limbo.

Yesterday's deadline had lost some or most of its teeth with legal defeats by the administration in federal courts.

TikTok is indicating it's not hearing from the U.S.: "We have offered detailed solutions to finalize that agreement, but have received no substantive feedback on our extensive data privacy and security framework."