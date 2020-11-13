Despite a strong day for EV stocks in particular, Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is down 6.25% to drop back below $20 and give back some of its post-earnings gain.

It is possible that some investors are looking at Ford's E-Transit reveal yesterday as a negative event for the company.

Ford has received some praise from analysts for its electric cargo van plans

"We are creating a whole new digital business of services and data to unlock an unlimited set of solutions for customers, to help them reduce their cost, increase their uptime, improve their productivity and grow their businesses," Ford CEO Jim Farley stated on the upcoming rollout.

