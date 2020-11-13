Washington Prime Group (WPG +4.7% ) will sell ~43.1 acres, which include part of its Westminster Mall shopping center in Orange County, CA, to Taylor Morrison (TMHC +2.4% ) for ~$160.05M, it disclosed in an SEC filing late Thursday.

The two companies also agreed to cooperate and negotiate final terms of certain development agreements to redevelop the property and adjoining properties.

WPG expects to close on the transaction in H2 2022.

WPG will keep the retail component of the mixed-use development to be built on certain of the retained parcels having an approximate acreage of 10.7.

See WPG's sale of real estate assets over the past 11 quarters:

