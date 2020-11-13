Comcast (CMCSA +2.1% ) is folding its Comcast Ventures subsidiary up into its corporate business development unit, CNBC reports - portending a shift in strategy to focus only on strategic investments.

That follows the announced retirement of Comcast Ventures leader Amy Banse, and likely means some partners will defect as the company turns its investing attention away from broader companies.

The operation will continue under Chief Business Development Officer Sam Schwartz, though investments will now focus on start-ups that can support Comcast's initiatives.

Schwartz will decide whether Comcast is better served acquiring companies or making seed, venture or later-stage investments.