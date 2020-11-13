JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+41.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.74B (+36.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JD has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.