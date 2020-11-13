Regional bank ETF makes biggest leap in years as rising rates jolt banking sector

Positive news on the vaccine front and an apparently clearer than expected result in the presidential election this week provided a jolt to the banking sector sorely in need of it after a moribund 2020.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF(NASDAQ:KBWR) jumped 16.4% on Monday, its biggest gain in at least two years. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) surged 13.5%, its biggest gain in eight months. For the week, the ETFs are up 18% and 17% respectively, compared to gains of 8% for the S&P 500.

A rise in long-term rates - which makes bank lending more profitable - may be adding to the bank tailwind. The iShares 20 + Year Treasury Bond ETF lost 2.4% over the last five days as rates rose.