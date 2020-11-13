Regional bank ETF makes biggest leap in years as rising rates jolt banking sector

Positive news on the vaccine front and an apparently clearer than expected result in the presidential election this week provided a jolt to the banking sector sorely in need of it after a moribund 2020.
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF(NASDAQ:KBWR) jumped 16.4% on Monday, its biggest gain in at least two years. The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) surged 13.5%, its biggest gain in eight months. For the week, the ETFs are up 18% and 17% respectively, compared to gains of 8% for the S&P 500.
A rise in long-term rates - which makes bank lending more profitable - may be adding to the bank tailwind. The iShares 20 + Year Treasury Bond ETF lost 2.4% over the last five days as rates rose.
The week's move marks a sharp reversal of fortune for the bank ETFs. The KBWR and KBWB are off 20% and 12% YTD, while the S&P 500 is up 10%.
A deflationary environment in the wake of the pandemic for the bulk of the year took a toll on the banking sector. Concerns about banks' exposure to bad loans weighed on the sector as well.
Both ETFs may still present bargains. The KBWR and KBWB trade at forward price to earnings multiples of just 10 and 12, respectively. That compares to 25 for the S&P 500.
To be sure, the KBWR is small compared to major ETFs, with AUM of just $35M. It counts smaller regional banks among its top holdings.
The KBWB is much larger, with AUM of $791M. It counts major national banks as its biggest holdings.
Both ETFs have a fee of 0.35%.
If the positive macroeconomic tailwinds continue, the KBWB and KBWR ETFs may be well positioned and attractively-valued.