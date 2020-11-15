Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 16th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.98 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.16B (+5.9% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted Ebitda for the quarter 6.27B yuan.

Over the last 2 years, BIDU has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 13 downward.