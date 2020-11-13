Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-1.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.03B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Gross margin rate of 10.7% and Operating margin rate of 6.3%.

Over the last 2 years, TSN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.