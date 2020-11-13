Complete results from a Phase 4 clinical trial, AFFIRM-AHF, evaluating Vifor Pharma's (OTCPK:GNHAF) Ferinject (intravenous ferric carboxymaltose) in acute heart failure patients (HF) with iron deficiency showed significantly fewer HF hospitalizations compared to placebo. The data were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

After week 52, patients receiving one or two iron supplement injections were 26% less likely to be readmitted to the hospital for HF compared to control (p=0.013).

In September, the company announced results from the study. It missed the primary endpoint of a composite of CV deaths and HF re-hospitalization events (p=0.059).

Ferinject was well-tolerated with no new safety signals.