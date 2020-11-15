Wall Street bonuses likely to be smaller this year: Johnson Associates analysis

Wall Street year-end incentive awards, which include cash bonuses and equity awards, are expected to decline for the second straight year this year, according to an analysis by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates.

"The pandemic is wreaking havoc on many parts of the U.S. economy this year, and the financial services industry is no exception," said Alan Johnson, managing director of Johnson Associates.

Retail and commercial bankers will see the biggest hit, with incentive award expected to fall 25%-30% or more vs. 2019; investment banking (advisory) follows with an expected 15%-20% decline.