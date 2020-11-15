Wall Street bonuses likely to be smaller this year: Johnson Associates analysis

Wall Street year-end incentive awards, which include cash bonuses and equity awards, are expected to decline for the second straight year this year, according to an analysis by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates.
"The pandemic is wreaking havoc on many parts of the U.S. economy this year, and the financial services industry is no exception," said Alan Johnson, managing director of Johnson Associates.
Retail and commercial bankers will see the biggest hit, with incentive award expected to fall 25%-30% or more vs. 2019; investment banking (advisory) follows with an expected 15%-20% decline.
Source: Johnson Associates.
On the flip side, fixed income sales & trading incentive awards are seen surging 40%-45% or more and investment banking underwriting professionals' year-end incentive awards are estimated to rise 35%-40% or more.
Even with an optimistic vaccine view, the pandemic will continue to weigh on the economy in 2021, but likely to a lesser degree than in 2020, the firm projects.
Johnson sees headcount reductions continuing in H1 2021 "as companies transform and adapt."
"For 2021, we expect some stabilization with early projections for modest salary increases, and flat to slightly increased incentives," he said.