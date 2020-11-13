Seeking to shut down Enbridge's (ENB -0.7% ) Line 5 pipeline, Michigan Gov. Whitmer says the state will revoke a 1953 easement to extend a four-mile segment of the pipeline running beneath the Straits of Mackinac, which links two of the Great Lakes.

The governor says the revocation resulted from "a violation of the public trust doctrine" and "a longstanding, persistent pattern of noncompliance with easement conditions and the standard of due care."

The Michigan attorney general has filed a lawsuit to terminate the easement and shut down Line 5, which "poses a great risk to our state, and it must be removed from our public waterways."

Enbridge says the pipeline segment is in good condition has never leaked.

Yesterday, Minnesota regulators granted key permits needed for water and utility work to build its Line 3 Pipeline replacement through the state.