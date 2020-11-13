Turkey has fined Google (GOOG +0.9% , GOOGL +1% ) 196.7M Turkish lira - about $25.5M - saying the company abused its dominance in online search.

Google made it difficult for companies to show up in search results if they didn't generate ad revenue, Turkey's Competition Authority says.

In addition to the fine, it says Google will need to ensure "active competition" by taking remedial measures within six months, and the company will have to offer compliance measures and annual reports for five years.