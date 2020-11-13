Becton Dickinson (BDX, +0.9% ) is standing by its rapid COVID test, but also looking to get more information from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who tweeted that something "bogus" was going on with the test.

"We are aware of the tweet by Elon Musk and are reaching out to learn more, consistent with our quality management process," the company tweeted. "While the scientific community agrees that no diagnostic test is perfect, we stand behind the quality, utility and science of our system and assay."

"There many factors that could lead to a discordant result, including a low viral load," Becton Dickinson continued. "As we clearly state in our instructions for use, negative results should be considered in the context of a patient’s specific situation and confirmed with a molecular PCR assay, if necessary."

Musk earlier tweeted he was "tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD".