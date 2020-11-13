GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +1.2% ) announces mixed results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, GLIMMER, evaluating linerixibat for the treatment of cholestatic pruritis (severe internal itching believed to be caused by excess circulating bile acids) in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBG), a chronic liver disease characterized by the progressive destruction of the bile ducts. The data were presented at The Liver Meeting.

147 participants received once-daily 20 mg, 90 mg or 180 mg or 40 mg or 90 mg twice-daily of linerixibat or placebo for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint was the mean change from baseline in a scale called Mean Worst Daily Itch Score.

The main objective was not achieved in the overall population but three treatment groups (40 mg & 90 mg twice-daily and 180 mg once-daily) showed statistically significant improvements in itch compared to control.

There was also a statistically significant relative reduction in itch in a subgroup of patients with moderate-to-severe pruritis in the 40 mg twice-daily arm.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea and abdominal pain. The safety profile was considered acceptable to proceed to Phase 3 studies.

Linerixibat is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of a protein called ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) which plays an essential role in the reabsorption of conjugated bile acids in the third part of the small intestine (ileum).