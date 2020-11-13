Airlines, cruise lines off to the races, pushing S&P to highs of session

The S&P (SP500) +1% continues to gain traction as the recovery plays that both soared and sold off this week are luring investors again.

Volatile post-pandemic stocks like Nordstrom +10% , Carnival Cruise Lines +7% , MGM Resorts +7% and Delta Air Lines +6% are among the S&P's best gainers.

All the S&P sectors are higher, with Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) recovering some of the last two session's losses, despite crude futures -2% retreating. XLE is now 16% higher than its Friday close.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) is lagging, with mixed performance from the Fab 5 megacaps. Apple is -0.2% is off slightly, with the Nasdaq (COMP) +0.6% up.