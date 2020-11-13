With a Christmas Day release now exactly six weeks away, a key decision is arriving for Warner Bros. (T +1.3% ): What to do with Wonder Woman 1984, the last of the 2020 blockbusters.

With big-ticket films scattering from the summer and fall film calendars amid ongoing surges of COVID-19, speculation has been heavy that the film - already delayed three times - would have to move yet again, into 2021.

Now Warner is considering two options, according to reports: Push the highly awaited film into theaters in summer 2021 - or go ahead and release it in theaters on Christmas Day, and then take it to HBO Max just a few weeks later.

That's a decision hanging on a thread of whether positive vaccine news could deliver a much stronger release next summer than the meager take the film is sure to draw in December, with the threat of more lockdowns looming.

Either way the film is headed for some kind of theatrical release. Its 2017 predecessor took in $821.8M worldwide ($412.6M domestic, $409.3M international).

And surely facing higher stakes there than parent AT&T are the many cinema exhibition companies clinging to liquidity lifelines after months of zero/depressed revenues: AMC (AMC -1.5% ), Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY), Cinemark (CNK +9% ), Cineplex (CPXGF +4.4% ), IMAX (IMAX +1.7% ), Marcus (MCS +3% ), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) and National CineMedia (NCMI -1.2% ).

While cinemas could suffer if the film well runs dry yet again, it could be a small boon for HBO Max, which has significantly trailed rivals in the streaming game. WarnerMedia reported that in Q3 HBO Max had 8.6M total activations, with 38M subscribers to HBO and HBO Max combined. (Contrast that with Disney Plus, which yesterday reported it's hit 73.7M subs a year after its debut.)