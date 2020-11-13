With this week's positive news on a prospective COVID-19 vaccine and an antibody treatment, investors apparently expect that consumers to head back to shopping malls, hotels, and offices, as evidenced by movement in related REITs today, some of the stocks that suffered the most after the pandemic's onset.

Hotel REITs are performing exceptionally well, with Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT +17.3% ), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +8.5% ), Apple Hospitality (APLE +7.7% ), and RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +6.4% ). Even before today's rally, their closing prices on Thursday exceeded their 50-day simple moving averages by at least 10%.

For mall and shopping center names, Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT +5.7% ), Kimco Realty (KIM +5.0% ) Federal Realty Investment (FRT +2.4% ), Whitestone REIT (WSR +1.9% ), and Site Centers (SITC +4.7% ) are among the stocks exceeding their 50-day SMA by at least 10%.

Some apartment REITs also bounce up: Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS +6.3% ), Equity Residential (EQR +2.3% ), Independence Realty Trust (IRT +2.0% ). Each of their prices at Thursday's close were at least 9% better than their 50-day SMA.

Healthcare REITs Omega Healthcare (OHI +4.0% ), Ventas (VTR +3.8% ), and Welltower (WELL +3.1% ) saw their Thursday close exceed 50-day SMA by at least 8%.

While several office REITs are climbing, their price/50-day SMA isn't as large: City Office REIT (CIO +1.2% ), ~2.9% above its 50-day SMA; JBG Smith (JBGS +4.8% ), ~6.4% above; Vornado Realty (VNO +5.2% ), ~ 5.1% above.

While many hotel, retail, office, and healthcare REITs have been advancing recently, they still lag the S&P 500, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF, or SPY, on a YTD basis in this chart: