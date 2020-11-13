Q3 Commercial Real Estate markets dented by pandemic; office/retail property markets impacted most

Significant weakness in the Q3 Commercial real estate (CRE) was clearly indicated by rising vacancy rates, slowing or falling rents and property prices, Nareit research indicates. Office and retail property markets were impacted the most on the rating scale, while multifamily and industrial properties were least impacted on the scale. With pandemic forcing lockdowns across globe and work from home culture adopted in all the sectors, office space demand dropped sharply in Q3; total occupied space declining 33M sq.ft indicating largest decline since 2001.

Store closures and retailer bankruptcies led total retail leased space dipping 17M sq.ft. Apartments and industrial markets experienced rise in demand with net absorption in apartments over the past four quarters picking up a bit relative to Q2, however falling short of new supply. Net absorption of industrial properties was 40.2M sq.ft, about two-thirds the average pace from 2016-2019. Despite the relative strength in the industrial market, demand fell short of national new supply by 25.4M sq.ft. Rent growth slowed or turned negative due to the weakness in demand for leased space; except industrial (+0.8%) rents in office (-0.5%), retail (-0.6%) and apartment (-0.2%) dropped. Vacancy rates moved higher due to weaker demand: Office markets (+60 bps than at mid-year and +90 bps than the end of 2019), retail vacancy (+20 bps than last quarter and +50 bps than end of 2019), industrial vacancies (+10 bps) and apartment vacancies were marginally unchanged from last quarter.

Clarion Partners CEO David Gilbert believes that working remotely some of the time is likely to last even after the pandemic subsides; further adds that companies experiencing a surprisingly seamless transition to work-from-home during the crisis likely will adopt more flexible work arrangements for employees going forward, perhaps only requiring a trek into the office for two or three days a week. U.S. office markets indicated revival in Q3 after stoppage in Q2 amid peak pandemic; Q3 office transaction volume was marginally better than that of Q2, but still well below normal levels: