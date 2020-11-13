A recent measure of investor sentiment saw a phenomenal surge in bullish expectations. The contrarian indicator raises concerns about a broader market retreat.

AAII says that in its sentiment measure for the week ended Nov. 11, bullish expectations for stocks over the next six months soared 17.9 percentage points to 55.8%. Bearish expectations sank 6.6 percentage points to 24.9%. Those who are neutral fell 11.3 percentage points to 19.3%.

The last time there was a similar jump in bullishness was July 2010, chartist Helene Meisler tweeted.

Before the recent reading, bullish sentiment had been at or below its historical average of 38% for 35-straight weeks.

"Optimism is now at an unusually high level. Neutral sentiment is at an unusually low level," AAII says. "Historically, both above-average readings for bullish sentiment and below-average readings for neutral sentiment have been followed by below-average six- and 12-month returns for the S&P 500 index."

The S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) +1% is enjoying a solid rally today as the recovery plays rally again.

But as David I. Templeton notes on Seeking Alpha in the chart below, for "this week, the 8-period moving average of the bullishness reading is 35.7% and far below an extreme."