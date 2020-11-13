Cytokinetics (CYTK -7.5% ) has announced the primary results from GALACTIC-HF Phase 3 trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Data were presented at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

As previously reported, the trial met primary composite endpoint of reduction in heart failure events or cardiovascular death, but failed to meet secondary endpoints including reduction in cardiovascular death.

The trial enrolled 8,256 patients. After a median duration of follow-up of 21.8 months, first primary endpoint event occurred in 37% of the patients in the omecamtiv mecarbil group and in 39.1% in the placebo group. This effect was observed without evidence of an increase in the overall rates of myocardial ischemic events, ventricular arrhythmias or death from cardiovascular or all causes.

Death from cardiovascular causes occurred in 19.6% patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil and 19.4% assigned to placebo. The pre-specified analysis of change from baseline to week 24 in total symptom score did not meet the significance threshold. No other secondary endpoints were met in accordance with the prespecified statistical analysis.