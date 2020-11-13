Refining names resume their week-long rally, as Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine offers some demand light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel while looming refinery closures around the world look to keep supply in check.
VLO +8.4%, MPC +7.2%, PSX +7.8%, HFC +7.7%, CVI +8.8%, DK +11.1%, PBF +10.3%, PARR +9.2% in today's trade, and all are up sharply for the week.
Also, approval of permits for Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline by Minnesota regulators is seen as a positive for Mid-Con and Gulf Coast refiners.
Analysts at Piper Sandler are cautiously optimistic on refiners for H2 2021 and 2022 despite near-term demand headwinds, as visibility on a COVID vaccine provides support against material downside for equities from current levels.
Piper thinks refiners are at a reasonable entry point to play a cyclical recovery; Phillips 66 and HollyFrontier are the firm's top picks.
ETF: CRAK
