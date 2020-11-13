Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY +2.6% ) has announced interim data from ongoing Phase 1 study of ALN-AGT RNAi therapeutic targeting liver-expressed angiotensinogen (AGT), a hormone system that regulates blood pressure and fluid balance, for the treatment of hypertension. Results were presented at the American Heart Association.

Compared to placebo, patients treated with ALN-AGT experienced dose-dependent reductions in serum AGT. In the 200 mg dose cohort, the mean reduction of AGT at 8 weeks was 94.9%. Reductions of over 90% persisting through 12 weeks after single doses of 100 or 200 mg were observed, with up to 97.6% AGT knockdown at 200 mg. Lowering of BP was observed concomitantly with AGT knockdown.

ALN-AGT was shown to be generally well tolerated and most adverse events were mild or moderate in severity, resolved without intervention. The most common AE included mild and transient injection site reactions in ~12.5% of the patients.

There were no treatment-related serious adverse events or AEs leading to study withdrawal.

The Phase 1 trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic effects of ALN-AGT. The planned enrollment for this study, including optional cohorts, is up to 184 patients.