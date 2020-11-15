Encouraged by positive COVID-19 vaccine news, investors were net purchasers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the first week out of 14, injecting $27.7B into such funds for Refinitiv Lipper's fund-flows week of Nov. 11, 2020.

Equity ETFs had their third strongest weekly net inflows since 1992.

Of the larger fund assets number, $23.8B went into equity funds, $7.1B in taxable bond funds, and $1.2B in municipal bond funds.

On the other hand, money market funds saw $4.4B of net redemptions this week.

Equity ETFs had net inflows for the second straight week, pulling in $26.0B, their best since Nov. 16, 2016. SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) brought in the largest amount of net new money of all individual ETFs.

The biggest net redemptions were at Invesco QQQ Trust 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ), (-$1.4B) and Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) (-$901M).

For the first week in three taxable fixed income ETFs had net inflows, attracting $1.8B during the week. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) (+$2.4B) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) (+$791B) had the best showing of all individual taxable fixed income ETFs.

The biggest redemptions were seen at iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) (-$1.4B) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) (-$1.1B).

For a third week in a row, municipal bond ETFs racked up net inflows, pulling $618M during the week.