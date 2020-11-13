The Papua New Guinea government will meet with Total (TOT +3.7% ) executives to discuss moving forward with the PNG LNG project, Prime Minister Marape says, after six pieces of legislation were passed in parliament to clear the final regulatory hurdles to proceed.

Talks also are planned with other partners including Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.6% ) and Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) on the progress of the project, after which new talks will be held on the Exxon-led P'nyang project.

"One thing that is emerging now as far as Papua LNG is concerned is that there is a detachment taking place from P'nyang. Papua LNG will be a standalone project," Marape says.

Talks between the PNG government and Exxon ended acrimoniously earlier this year; Exxon has said the two projects must proceed together to lock in capital savings by using shared infrastructure, while PNG says they can be developed separately.