Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 2.3% after its earnings beat - results that came in better than Wall Street expected as year-over-year gains at its TV networks and sequential momentum in its streaming business provided bright spots in a quarter where parks and theatrical films stayed depressed.

Analyst reaction came in neutral to positive - with Disney Plus' nearing 74M subscribers the focus, particularly in the wake of Disney's reorganization to focus on streaming in its distribution plans. And while cautious analysts were looking at problems in the legacy businesses, brights spots were still teased out due to potentially strong management execution and the prospect of a vaccine bringing (relative) economic normalcy.

RBC Capital Markets took the opportunity to upgrade the stock to Outperform, from Sector Perform. There are "green shoots" in its operations alongside careful cost controls, to go along with early streaming success. Streaming momentum should continue with Disney's Dec. 10 analyst day, though like other firms, it's watching to see if streaming churn rises with the roll-off of Verizon promos and the end of the Indian Premier League season (key to Disney Plus Hotstar subs).

On a sum of the parts, it values Disney at $170/share - implying 23% upside yet to come.

BMO raised its price target to $165 from $150, after raising its estimates for parks and media networks. It notes that management delivered on a promise for park reopenings to be incrementally margin positive.

Guggenheim also raised its target to $165 from $140, expecting a revenue impact from declines in studio entertainment to be offset by lower marketing/promotional expenses.

And Morgan Stanley is Overweight with a $160 target, saying the results offered a reminder of the pandemic's impact (in higher-than-expected streaming numbers and ongoing pressure on legacy). The net impact of COVID-19 is "probably a positive," Benjamin Swinburne writes.

As for Neutral firms, Needham thinks the company's adding risk to its story by separating content creation from monetization, and it's concerned about a potential buying gap emerging with dividend-focused investors after Disney suspended its semiannual payout. It's cutting fiscal 2021 estimates for revenues and EPS.

And MoffettNathanson (Neutral) is unsure whether Disney's DTC business deserves the same multiples as Netflix, despite the positivity in the report. Hulu subscriptions might slow due to a pull-forward effect similar to that at Netflix, and the company will need to spend more on original content to stay competitive.

