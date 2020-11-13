S&P bookends the week with recovery-play rallies to end at new closing high

The market avoided a Friday the 13th hex and rallied through the afternoon to ended at a new record of about 3,585.

The S&P (SP500) +1.4% ended with all 11 sectors higher. It finished the week up 2.2%.

Like Monday, cyclical sectors were in the lead and recovery stocks saw outsize gains, while stay-at-home issues slipped.

The Nasdaq (COMP) +1% lagged on the day and the week, down 0.6%, as investors took some profits on the momentum tech names that led the summer.

Small-caps also rallied, with the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) +2% up 6% for the week, adding the near-7% rise the week before.

Recovery stocks in most of the volatile subsectors jumped today, with Nordstrom +10% , MGM Resorts +9% , Spirit Airlines +9% and Carnival Cruise Lines +7% gaining.

As those post-pandemic plays rose, the at-home stocks struggled, with Peloton -7% and Zoom Video -6% lower.

In the S&P sectors, Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), which often sees large gains or losses, was the leader today and has rocketed 17% for the week. Crude futures -2% fell on the day, but are up 8% for the week, above $40/barrel.

Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) was in the basement, as losses in Nvidia and AMD countered some of the strength in Cisco.

The Fab 5 megacaps all ended higher for the day. Alphabet was in the lead and Apple barely edged out a gain.

In rates, the 10-year Treasury yield had a wild ride for the week, testing the 1% level early, but giving those gains back and ending today just below 0.9%.