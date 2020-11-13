Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.06 .

Revenue of $5.08M (-30.5% Y/Y) misses by $1.03M .

As of Nov. 11, 2020, the company had booked 68% of available days for Q4, exclusive of charterers' options, at an average rate of $14,680 for its MRs.

"We still maintain a positive outlook about the long-term prospects for the product tanker sector. Solid global GDP growth is expected to return with rising demand for seaborne transportation of a broad range of petroleum products. In the meantime, the supply picture continues to look better due to the aging global fleet, continued low ordering of new tankers and delays in newbuild deliveries. Also, lower charter rates should result in more vessel scrapping as the number of MR2 vessels aged 20 years or more is roughly equal to the orderbook," chairman & CEO Valentios Valentis commented.

