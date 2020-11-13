ETFs containing the stocks of precious metal miners were major losers for the week. The growing risk appetite in the market may have hurt the precious metals sector, which is sometimes seen as a safe-haven.
The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) fell about 8% for the week; the Global X Silver Miners ETF also dropped 8%.
Checking the metals themselves, the SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Silver Trust were off 4% and 6%, respectively.
The reversal of fortune follows a year of strong gains by the miner ETFs. The GDX, GDXJ, and SIL are up 28%, 27%, and 31%, respectively.
