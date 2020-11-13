ETFs containing the stocks of precious metal miners were major losers for the week. The growing risk appetite in the market may have hurt the precious metals sector, which is sometimes seen as a safe-haven.

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) fell about 8% for the week; the Global X Silver Miners ETF also dropped 8% .