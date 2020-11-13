Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) commences tender offer to purchase up to $100M of its preference share at a offer price of $10.50/share.

It includes: 8.25% Series A preference shares, 7.125% Series C preference shares, and 6.7% Series D preference shares.

The company says the principal purpose of this offer is to adjust Maiden’s capital structure to reflect its current operations and the amount of capital required to operate both Maiden and its subsidiary Maiden Reinsurance.

Offer will expire at 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 15, 2020.