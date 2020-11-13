Sigilon Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX) has filed a prospectus for a $100M IPO.

The Cambridge, MA-based biotech develops cell therapies based on its Shielded Living Therapeutics (SLTx) platform that combines advanced cell engineering with innovations in biocompatible materials.

Lead candidate is SIG-001, designed to prevent bleeding episodes in people with moderate-to-severe hemophilia A by continuously secreting factor VIII. An 18-subject Phase 1/2 trial commenced last month.

2020 Financials (9 mo.): Collaboration revenue: $9.6M (-13.5%); Operating Expenses: $48.2M (+19.3%); Net Loss: ($39.3M) (-34.9%); Cash Consumption: ($44.5M) (-21.6%).