Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF -5.2% ) hopes to conclude its search for a partner in its C$4B Heartland petrochemical project now under construction near Edmonton in next year's H1, CEO Christian Bayle said on today's earnings conference call.

The search for a partner had been expected to wrap up by early 2021, although Bayle said there was little significance to the company's change in wording.

Inter Pipeline has been looking for a partner since late 2019 to share the cost of the project, which has increased from the original estimate of ~C3.5B.

The company concluded a deal to sell most of its European bulk liquid storage business to CLH Group for C$715M earlier this week, and Bayle said the proceeds plus available credit lines would help it move ahead with funding the remaining C$1.1B needed for the Heartland project on its own if necessary.

Inter reported Q3 net income of C$38.7M on revenues of C$633M, compared with net income of C$79.9M on revenues of C$591M in the year-ago period.

