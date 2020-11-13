Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) reports Q3 net income of $2.2M, or 3 cents per share, vs. a net loss of $58.3M, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

MHLD soars 45% in after-hours trading after the company announced a tender offer for $100M of its preference shares.

Q3 non-GAAP operating loss of $2.3M, or 3 cents per share, compared with non-GAAP operating earnings of $39.55M, or 47 cents per share, in the same period in 2019.

Book value per common share was 86 cents at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. 51 cents at Dec. 31, 2019; adjusted for r the unamortized deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance recognized as of Sept. 30, 2020 of $80.0M, the company's adjusted book value per common share was $1.81 at Sept. 30, 2020.

"Our book value continued to increase as we extended our profitable 2020 during the third quarter. Our active portfolio management enabled us to capture realized investment gains in conjunction with expected settlement of our run-off insurance liabilities," said Patrick J. Haveron, co-CEO and chief financial officer of Maiden.

