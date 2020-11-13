Responding to press stories, Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) says that its Pakistani subsidiary Jazz is continuing to dispute an assessment/surcharge of 25B Pakistani Rupees (about $158M) levied by Pakistan's Federal Board of Revenue.

Jazz has filed a challenge to FBR in Islamabad High Court, Veon says.

The unit was granted a stay on FBR's demand on Nov. 12, Veon says, and it deposited 5B Pakistani Rupees as a prepayment against any amounts finally determined to be due.

The next hearing on the matter is set for Dec. 2.