Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.99.

"Looking ahead, with a continuously growing registered user base which now tops 500K and the combination of offline music festivals and online businesses that include online education academy, online concert, and online store, we firmly believe that Color Star is well positioned to succeed in years to come," chairman & CEO Biao (Luke) Lu commented.

As of June 30, 2020, cash and equivalents stood at $0.99M vs. $0.32M as of June 30, 2019.

Press Release