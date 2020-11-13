Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and development partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) are both up 1% after hours in apparent reaction to comments from President Trump that emergency use authorization (EUA) of their vaccine, currently dubbed BNT162b2, will be coming soon and the vaccine will be broadly available as soon as April.

This past Monday, the companies announced that the vaccine was 90% effective in preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection. Pfizer may file an EUA application as soon as month-end.