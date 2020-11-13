MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) reports 150% Y/Y growth for October in its direct-to-consumer digital business, MGO, which marks the triple-digit percentage increase straight since the start of this year.

The strong start to Q4 underscores the company's prior quarter results, where operating income increased 123% and Adj. EBITDA grew 33% Y/Y driven by high customer retention rates and strong consumer demand for its mobile app.

"These results continue to demonstrate our ability to capture share as we strengthen our market position due to the success of our customer-led digital transformation," says chairman and CEO Alex Holmes.

See full Q3 earnings presentation, here.