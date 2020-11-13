Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) -1.9% after-hours as it launches an offering of as many as 10M common shares at $0.53 each.

Borr says each eligible shareholder will receive 0.113 non-tradable subscription rights per share listed on Oslo Boers; holders of subscription rights will be entitled to subscribe for and be allocated one offer share for every subscription right held.

The company had 210.3M shares outstanding, including a 178M-share float, as of Nov. 13.

"Borr increasingly looks like a survivor but near-term perspectives of its shares remain muted at best," Vladimir Zernov writes in a recent report published on Seeking Alpha.