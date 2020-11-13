Josemaria Resources (OTCQB:JOSMF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.01.

Cash as of Sep.30, 2020 stood at $14.78M vs. $4.04M as of Dec.31, 2019.

"With the recent announcement of the positive results of our Feasibility Study on the Josemaria Project and the completion of a net $29.9M equity financing during the quarter, we are excited to continue towards the development of the Josemaria Copper-Gold Project. We are now focused on bridging-phase engineering activities, progression of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for planned submission to the relevant authorities in early 2021 and finalizing commercial and fiscal terms with the San Juan and Federal authorities in Argentina," CEO Adam Lundin commented.

Press Release