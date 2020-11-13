AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is jumping on volume after hours, now up 7.1%.
That comes after a day where the stock was down but rallied to a 1% gain in the final hour.
And it may be coming in conjunction with President Trump's vaccine-related appearance in the Rose Garden, where Trump and administration officials touted likely upcoming Emergency Use Authorizations for COVID-19 medications.
Trump said the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech will be broadly available as soon as April. And AMC and other cinema stocks are heavily dependent on the reopening trade.
Updated 5:36 p.m.: Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is now up 1.5% postmarket.