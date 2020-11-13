Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is looking to sell its Eagle Ford shale acreage in Texas, Reuters reports, which would make it the latest debt-laden oil and gas producer to put assets on the block to raise cash during the oil slump.

The company's Eagle Ford position, which it bought in 2014 from Freeport McMoRan, could help it pay off some of the $7.1B in long-term debt on its books at the end of Q3.

The divestiture plan is at an early stage, according to the report.

Ovintiv recently reported a smaller than forecast Q3 adjusted loss as revenues fell 36% Y/Y.