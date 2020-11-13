Uber (NYSE:UBER) is in talks to sell its self-driving Autonomous Technologies Group to a competing start-up, TechCrunch reports.

Aurora Innovation - founded by three autonomous vehicle veterans from Google, Tesla and Uber - has been in discussions since October and they're now advanced, according to the report.

Uber has been in the process of focusing on core business, and ATG marks its last big, expensive holding, the report notes. It was valued at $7.25B last year after a $1B investment from Toyota, DENSO and SoftBank's Vision Fund.

Aurora is working on full-stack self-driving, and was founded by Sterling Anderson (who led development and launch of Tesla's Model X and Autopilot program), Drew Bagnell (who helped launch Uber's autonomous driving efforts) and Chris Urmson (who led Google's self-driving project before it spun out into Waymo).